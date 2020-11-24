Malawi: COVID-19 Rapid Response - Emergency Agriculture Surveillance (EmA-FSS) [October 2020 Highlights]

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In the month of October, 2020, the proportion of households relying on food purchase as the main source of food increased by 9 percent, from 55.1 percent in September to 64.1 percent. The southern region continues to record the highest proportion of households relying on food purchase estimated at 71.2 percent up from 66.8 percent in September 2020, representing a 4.4 percent increase. In the central region, the proportion of households relying on food purchase was estimated at 58.3 percent up from 52.7 percent followed by the northern region at 42.1 percent up from 37.7 percent in September 2020.

Nearly 24 percent of the households that owned livestock reported some suspected livestock diseases from 25.5 percent in September, representing a 1.8 percent drop. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households reporting livestock disease estimated at 28.5 percent down from 30.3 percent in September 2020. Newcastle disease continues to be the most common livestock disease reported by 73.2 percent of the households that owned livestock down from 74.7 percent in September 2020, dropping by 1.5 percent.

About 3.4 percent of the households were involved in fishing related activities down from 3.6 percent in September 2020, dropping by 0.2 percent. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities estimated at 4.2 percent up from 4 percent in September 2020, and the least was the central region at 2.6 percent up from 2.3 percent recorded in September 2020.

Nearly 24 percent of the households that were involved in fishing related activities reported some suspected fish diseases down from 53.5 percent in September 2020, representing a 29.8 percentage drop. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households reporting fish diseases estimated at 55.6 percent down from 78.9 percent in September 2020. Districts that reported suspected fish diseases include Karonga and Nkhata Bay in the northern region; Mchinji, Nkhotakota and Salima in the central region; Mulanje and Chikwawa in the southern region.

In October 2020, the average price of maize per kg increased by 4.3 percent from MK180/kg in September 2020 to MK187.78. The average maize prices are lower than MK193/kg reported by the IFPRI for the month of October 2020. The southern region continues to record high maize prices per kg estimated at MK210.06 in October 2020, an increase of 3.6 percent from the month of September 2020.