Malawi: COVID-19 Rapid Response - Emergency Agriculture Surveillance (EmA-FSS) [November 2021 Highlights]

The proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food was 41.8 percent, which is 24.4 percentage points lower than the 66.2 percent in the same month of November last year. The proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food is higher than the 36.4 percent in the previous month of October 2021. The southern region recorded the highest proportion of households relying on purchase estimated at 57.3 percent, which is lower than the 76.0 percent same month last year but higher than the 50.8 percent in the previous month of October 2021.

The proportion of households owning any livestock including poultry was 55.7 percent, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the 54.8 percent recorded same month last year and is 1.1 percentage points lower than the 56.8 percent reported in the month of October 2021. The northern region continues to record the highest proportion of households owning livestock estimated at 79.8 percent, which is higher than the 74.3 percent reported same month last year and is similar to the 80.3 percent in the previous month of October 2021. The proportion of households reporting some suspected livestock diseases was 22.2 percent, which is higher than the 20.1 percent same month last year and is also higher than the 20.4 percent in the previous month of October 2021. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households reporting some suspected livestock diseases estimated (22.9 percent down from 27.1 percent same month last year).

The proportion of households involved in fishing related activities was 2.0 percent, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the 2.2 percent reported in the same month last year and is also 0.2 percentage points lower than the 2.2 percent reported in the month of October 2021. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities estimated at 4.5 percent up from 3.1 percent same month last year and similar to the 4.6 percent reported in the previous month of October 2021. In households involved in fishing activities, the proportion of households reporting suspected fish diseases was 14.52 percent, which is lower than the 20.3 percent recorded same month last year but higher than the 13.2 percent recorded in the previous month of October 2021. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households reporting suspected fish diseases (27.1 percent down from 32.5 percent same month last year but higher than the 25.0 percent in the previous month of October 2021).