Malawi: COVID-19 Rapid Response - Emergency Agriculture Surveillance (EmA-FSS) [November 2020 Highlights]

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In the month of November 2020, the proportion of households relying on food purchase as the main source of food increased by 2.1 percent from 64.1 percent in October 2020 to 66.2 percent. The southern region continues to record the highest proportion of households relying on food purchase as the main source of food and increased by 4.8 percent from 71.2 percent in October to 76 percent.

Nearly 20.1 percent of the households that owned livestock reported some suspected livestock diseases down from 23.7 percent in October, representing a 3.6 percent drop. Newcastle disease continues to be the most common livestock disease reported by 75.8percent of the households that reported livestock diseases up from 73.2 percent in October 2020, increasing by 2.6 percent.

Nearly 2.2 percent of the households were involved in fishing related activities, dropping by 1.2 percent from 3.4 percent in October 2020. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities estimated at 3.1 percent down from 4.2 percent. About 20.3 percent of the households involved in fishing reported some suspected fish diseases down from 23.7 percent in October. Karonga, Chitipa, Nkhata Bay, Mchinji, Nkhotakota, Salima,

Mangochi, Zomba and Chikwawa districts reported suspected fish diseases.

In November 2020, the price of maize per kilogram recorded a 1.8 percent increase from MK187.78 in October to MK191.16. In comparison with results from IFPRI, the maize prices are lower than the IFPRI maize price which recorded a retail price of MK196/kg in the month of November 2020. The southern region continues to record high maize prices per kg estimated at MK212.68 in November 2020 from MK210.06/kg in October 2020, representing a 1.2 percent increase.