Malawi: COVID-19 Rapid Response - Emergency Agriculture Surveillance (EmA-FSS) [May 2021 Highlights]

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In May 2021, the proportion of households relying on food purchase as the main source of food dropped by 9.6 percentage points from 23.4 percent in April to 13.8 percent. The southern region recorded the highest proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food estimated at 17.2 percent, dropping by 4.3 percentage points from 21.4 percent in April 2021.

Ownership of livestock including poultry rose by 0.2 percentage points from 56.4 percent in April 2021 to 56.6 percent. The northern region continues to record the highest proportion of households owning livestock and slightly increased by 0.2 percentage points from 74.3 percent in April to 74.5 percent. The proportion of households reporting suspected livestock diseases increased by 1.0 percentage points from 15.4 percent in April to 16.4 percent. The northern region continued to record the highest proportion of households reporting livestock diseases but dropped from 19.1 percent in April to 16.7 percent. Newcastle disease continues to be the most common livestock disease reported by 60.2 percent of the households up from 57.8 percent in April.

In May, 2.3 percent of the households were involved in fishing related activities, dropping by 0.6 percentage points from 2.9 percent in April 2021. The southern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities (3.2 percent up from 2.8 percent in April). In households involved in fishing related activities, the proportion of households reporting suspected fish diseases dropped by 4.2 percentage points from 16.6 percent in April to 12.4 percent. The northern region continues to record the highest proportion of households reporting suspected fish diseases (40.0 percent up from 37.9 percent in April).