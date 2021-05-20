Malawi: COVID-19 Rapid Response - Emergency Agriculture Surveillance (EmA-FSS) [March 2021 Highlights]

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In March 2021, the proportion of households relying on food purchase as the main source of food dropped by 12 percent from 73.3 percent in February to 61.3 percent. The southern region continues to record the highest proportion of households relying on food purchase as the main source of food and registered an 18.6 percent drop from 83.4 percent in February to 64.8 percent in March.

In March,14.1 percent of the households that owned livestock reported some suspected livestock diseases, dropping by 1.5 percent from 15.6 percent in February. The northern region continued to record the highest proportion of households that reported livestock diseases (18.1 percent down from 21.0 percent in February). Newcastle disease continues to be the most common livestock disease reported by 58.8 percent of the households down from 59.8 percent in February.

Nearly 2.1 percent of the households were involved in fishing related activities, dropping by 0.2 percent from 2.3 percent in February 2021. The northern region continues to record the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities estimated at 3.7 percent down from 5.0 percent in February 2021.The proportion of households reporting suspected fish diseases dropped by 1.7 percent from 15.1 percent in February to 13.4 percent.

In March 2021, the price of maize per kilogram recorded an 8.3 percent drop from MK177.69 in February to MK162.9. In comparison with the IFPRI report, the maize prices are lower than the MK181/kg reported by IFPRI for the month of March 2021.The southern region continues to record high maize prices per kg estimated at MK174.5 in March down from MK191.51 in February, representing 8.9 percent drop.