Malawi: COVID-19 Rapid Response - Emergency Agriculture Surveillance (EmA-FSS) [June 2021 Highlights]

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The proportion of households relying on food purchase as the main source of food rose by 1.2 percentage points from 13.8 percent in May 2021 to 14.9 percent. The southern region recorded the highest proportion of households relying on food purchase as the main source of food estimated at 24.3 percent up from 17.2 percent in May 2021, increasing by 7.1 percentage points.

The proportion of households owning livestock including poultry increased by 0.9 percentage points from 56.6 percent in May 2021 to 57.5 percent. The northern region continues to record the highest proportion of households owning livestock and slightly increased by 2.3 percentage points from 74.5 percent in May. The proportion of households reporting some suspected livestock diseases dropped by 0.6 percentage points from 16.4 percent in May to 15.8 percent. The northern region continued to record the highest proportion of households reporting livestock diseases and increased by 3.9 percentage points from 16.7 percent in May 2021 to 20.6 percent.

The proportion of households involved in fishing related activities dropped by 0.6 percentage points from 2.3 percent in May 2021 to 1.7 percent. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities (3.9 percent up from 1.5 percent in May). In households involved in fishing activities, the proportion of households reporting suspected fish diseases increased by 9.4 percentage points from 12.4 percent in May to 21.8 percent. The northern region continues to record the highest proportion of households reporting suspected fish diseases (43.2 percent up from 40.0 percent in May).