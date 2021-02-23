Malawi: COVID-19 Rapid Response - Emergency Agriculture Surveillance (EmA-FSS) [January 2021 Highlights]

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

 In the month of January 2021, the proportion of households relying on food purchase as the main source of food increased by 3.9 percent from 71.1 percent in December 2020 to 75 percent. The southern region continues to record the highest proportion of households relying on food purchase as the main source of food and increased by 4.2 percent from 78.6 percent in December 2020 to 82.8 percent in January 2021.

 Nearly 16.3 percent of the households that owned livestock in January reported some suspected livestock diseases down from 20.0 percent in December, representing a 3.7 percent drop. Newcastle disease continues to be the most common livestock disease reported by 68.3 percent of the households that reported livestock disease down from 76.2 percent in December, dropping by 7.9 percent.

 Nearly 3.2 percent of the households were involved in fishing livelihoods related activities, slightly increasing by 0.9 percent from 2.3 percent in December 2020. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities estimated at 6.5 percent up from 3.0 percent December 2020. About 17.0 percent reported some suspected fish diseases down from 25.7 percent recorded in December. Mzimba, Nkhata Bay, Nkhotakota, Mangochi, and Chikwawa are the districts that reported suspected fish diseases.

 In January 2020, the price of maize recorded a 0.6 percent increase per kilogram from MK194.73 in December to MK195.86 in January. In comparison with results from IFPRI report, the maize prices are lower than those reported by IFPRI which reported a retail price of MK205/kg in the month of January 2021. The southern region continues to record high maize prices per kg estimated at MK206.15 in January up from MK200.96 in December, increasing by 2.6 percent.

 The average crop prices per kg between December 2020 and January 2021 for selected crops such as rice, beans, ground nuts and Irish potatoes were MK744.58 up from MK734.16, MK955.96 up from MK866.32, MK911.79 up from MK844.66, and MK589.65 up from MK532.22 respectively