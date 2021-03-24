Malawi: COVID-19 Rapid Response - Emergency Agriculture Surveillance (EmA-FSS) [February 2021 Highlights]

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In the month of February 2021, the proportion of households relying on food purchase as the main source of food dropped by 1.7 percent from 75.0 percent in January to 73.3 percent. The southern region continues to record the highest proportion of households relying on food purchase as the main source of food and increased by 0.6 percent from 82.8 percent in January to 83.4 percent.

Nearly 15.6 percent of the households that owned livestock in February reported some suspected livestock diseases down from 16.3 percent in January, representing a 1.3 percent drop. The northern region continued to record the highest proportion of households that reported livestock diseases (21.0 percent down from 27.6 percent in January). Newcastle disease continues to be the most common livestock disease reported by 59.8 percent of the households down from 68.3 percent in January, dropping by 8.5 percent.

Nearly 2.3 percent of the households were involved in fishing related activities, dropping by 0.9 percent from 3.2 percent in January 2021. The northern region continues to record the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities estimated at 5.0 percent down from 6.5 percent in January 2021. The proportion of households reporting suspected fish diseases dropped by 1.9 percent from 17.0 percent in January to 15.1 percent in February 2021.

In February 2021, the price of maize recorded a 10.2 percent drop per kilogram from MK195.86 in January to MK177.69.

The southern region continues to record highest maize prices per kg estimated at MK191.51 in February down from MK206.15 in January, representing a 7.6 percent drop.