Malawi: COVID-19 Rapid Response - Emergency Agriculture Surveillance (EmA-FSS) [December 2021 Highlights]

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food was 51.3 percent, which is lower than the 71.1 percent in the same month of December last year due to improved maize harvest this year. The proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food is higher than the 41.8 percent in the previous month of November 2021. The southern region recorded the highest proportion of households relying on purchase (62.8 percent down from 78.3 percent same month last year but higher than the 57.3 percent in November 2021).

The proportion of households owning any livestock including poultry was 53.6 percent, which is comparable to the 53.3 percent recorded same month last year and is lower than the 55.7 percent in the previous month of November 2021. The northern region continues to record the highest proportion of households owning livestock estimated at 80.1 percent, which is higher than the 71.5 percent reported same month last year and is similar to the 79.8 percent in the previous month of November 2021. The proportion of households reporting some suspected livestock diseases was 15.9 percent, which is lower than the 20.0 percent same month last year and is also lower than the 22.2 percent in the previous month of November 2021. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households reporting some suspected livestock diseases estimated (18.7 percent down from 26.3 percent same month last year and also lower than the 22.9 percent in November 2021).

The proportion of households involved in fishing related activities was 2.5 percent, which is lower than the 2.3 percent reported in same month last year but higher than the 2.0 percent reported in the previous month of November 2021. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities estimated at 7.2 percent up from 3.0 percent same month last year and is also higher than the 4.5 percent in the previous month of November 2021. In households involved in fishing activities, the proportion of households reporting suspected fish diseases was 26.9 percent, which is higher than the 25.7 percent recorded same month last year and is also higher than the 14.5 percent recorded in the previous month of November 2021. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households reporting suspected fish diseases (46.2 percent down from 43.1 percent same month last year and is also higher than the 27.1 percent in the previous month of November 2021). Skin erosion or loss of scales (80.6 percent), lesions or ulcers (5.6 percent), red spots or red areas on the body (5.6 percent) and localized swelling (38.9 percent) were the commonest suspected fish diseases reported.