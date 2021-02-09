Malawi: COVID-19 Rapid Response - Emergency Agriculture Surveillance (EmA-FSS) [December 2020 Highlights]

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In the month of December 2020, the proportion of households relying on food purchase as the main source of food increased by 4.9 from 66.2 percent in November 2020 to 71.1 percent in December. The southern region continues to record the highest proportion of households relying on food purchase as the main source of food and increased by 2.3 percent between November and December.

Nearly 20.0 percent of the households that owned livestock reported some suspected livestock diseases slightly down from 20.1 percent in November, representing a 0.1 percent drop. Newcastle disease continues to be the most common livestock disease reported by 76.2 percent of the households that reported livestock diseases up from 75.8 percent in November 2020, increasing by 0.4 percent.

Nearly 2.3 percent of the households were involved in fishing related activities, slightly increasing by 0.1 percent from 2.2 percent in November 2020. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities estimated at 3.0 percent down from 3.1 percent in November. About 25.7 percent of the households involved in fishing activities reported some suspected fish diseases up from 20.3 percent in November. Karonga, Nkhata Bay, Mchinji,

Kasungu, Nkhotakota, Salima Mangochi, Mulanje and Chikwawa districts reported suspected fish diseases.