Malawi: COVID-19 Rapid Response - Emergency Agriculture Surveillance (EmA-FSS) [April 2021 Highlights]

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

 In April 2021, the proportion of households relying on food purchase as the main source of food dropped by 37.9 percentage points from 61.3 percent in March to 23.4 percent. The southern region recorded the highest drop in the proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food by 43.4 percentage points (from 64.8 percent in March to 21.4 percent in April).

 In April, the proportion of households owning livestock including poultry rose by 1.8 percentage points from 54.6 percent in March to 56.4 percent. The northern region continues to register the highest proportion of households owning livestock (74.3 percent up from 72.1 percent in March). The proportion of households that reported some suspected livestock diseases increased by 1.3 percentage points from 14.1 percent in March to 15.4 percent. The northern region continued to record the highest proportion of households reporting livestock diseases (19.1 percent up from 18.1 percent). Newcastle disease continues to be the most common livestock disease reported by 57.8 percent of the households down from 58.8 percent in March.

 Nearly, 2.9 percent of the households were involved in fishing livelihoods related activities, increasing by 0.8 percentage points from 2.1 percent in March 2021. The northern region continues to record the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities (4.1 percent up from 3.7 percent in March 2021). In households involved in fishing activities, the proportion of households reporting suspected fish diseases increased by 3.2 percentage points from 13.4 percent in March to 16.6 percent. The northern region continues to record the highest proportion of households reporting suspected fish diseases (37.9 percent up from 34.9 percent in March).

 In April 2021, the price of maize per kilogram recorded a 16.6 percentage point drop from MK162.90 in March to MK135.94. The maize prices are lower than the MK171/kg reported by IFPRI for the month of April 2021. The northern region recorded the highest maize prices per kg estimated at MK151.92 down from MK158.03 in March.

 The average crop prices per kg between March and April 2021 for selected crops such as rice, beans, ground nuts and Irish potatoes continued to drop over time and were MK728.53 down from MK811.82, MK844.21 down from MK917.26, MK776.18 down from MK881.25, and MK500.91 down from MK503.08, respectively.