Malawi: COVID-19 Rapid Response - Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System - EmA-FSS, May-July 2020 Highlights

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The month of July saw the proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food increase by 8 percent, increasing from 36 percent in June to 44 percent in July. The southern region recorded the highest proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food.

Nearly 43 percent of the households had access to various forms of farm inputs in the month of July and this is a 3 percentage point drop compared with June 2020. Access to inputs such as seeds, fertilizer and crop chemicals have registered an increase since May and this may be attributed to the winter-season cropping.

The Ministry of Agriculture announced a suspected outbreak of epizootic ulcerative syndrome (EUS) in Mchinji district. Preliminary investigations conducted so far indicate that the disease has affected almost the entire district of Mchinji and an infinite number of fish is at high risk.

Ownership of livestock decreased slightly in the month of July compared with June decreasing from 56 percent to 54 percent. In the same period, the prevalence of suspected newcastle and mange diseases increased from 36 percent to 41 percent, and 6 percent to 10 percent respectively.

Access to livestock veterinary extension services remains low in the target districts with only 16 percent of the households owning livestock accessing the services in the month of July, and this was a 2 percentage drop compared with June 2020.

Nearly 14 percent of the households in July 2020 have been classified in Phase 3 of the reduced coping strategy index and this is a 7 percentage drop from 21 percent in the same month in 2019. The southern region continues to record an increasing proportion of households in Phase 3 although the current estimate is lower than the estimate for the same month in 2019.