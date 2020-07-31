Malawi: COVID-19 Rapid Response - Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System - EmA-FSS, May/June 2020 Highlights

MAIN SOURCE OF FOOD

The main source of food at the household level has remained own production in both months (May & June 2020) and this may be attributed to the fact that the main harvesting season of the main cereals in the country is in the months of April and May.

However, there has been a 10% drop in the proportion of households relying on own production from 72% in May 2020 to 62% in June 2020. In the same period, the proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food increased by 10% from 25% in May 2020 to 36 % in June 2020.

Chikwawa, Mulanje and Phalombe districts all in the Southern Region recorded the highest proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food.

On the other hand, Chitipa and Mzimba districts in the north and Dedza and Ntcheu district in the central recorded the lowest proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food and hence, their main source of food remained own production.

Mulanje, Zomba, Phalombe districts from the southern region and Salima district from central region of Malawi recorded the highest increment in the proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food when comparing May and June 2020 results.