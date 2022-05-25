Malawi - Chronic food insecurity and malnutrition (DG ECHO, IPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 May 2022)

The Malawi IPC Chronic Food Insecurity (CFI) analysis conducted in February 2022 and published in May 2022 projects that approximately 5.4 million people in Malawi are facing moderate or severe chronic food insecurity (IPC 3 & 4). The Southern Region, especially in rural and secondary urban centres, has the highest proportion of the population affected, as its districts are classified as IPC Level 4 (emergency).

The main drivers of food insecurity in Malawi are: recurrent shocks and hazards, particularly floods and prolonged dry spells; poor livelihood strategies; poor policy implementation and high poverty levels (70% of the population living below poverty).