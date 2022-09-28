Malawi – Cholera, update (DG ECHO, Authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 September 2022)

-
An amount of EUR 100,000 has been mobilised through the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to respond to the cholera outbreak in Malawi. This first and urgent contribution will support 753,869 people – before the rainy season - for a 4 months-period.
DG ECHO is still monitoring with partners the progression of the outbreak to see if there is any need to scale up support.
A total of 22 over 27 districts have reported cholera cases since the confirmation of the first case this year in March. As of 25 September, the cumulative confirmed cases reported are 3,314 with 99 deaths, for a Case Fatality Rate of 3.0%. A total of 3,143 people have recovered and 71 are currently admitted in treatment centres.