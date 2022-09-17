Malawi: Cholera Outbreak - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation n° MDRMW017

A. Situation analysis

Description of the Disaster

Malawi is currently experiencing one of the worst cholera outbreaks in years. The first case was registered in Machinga district in the Southern region of Malawi on 02 March 2022. The Malawi Ministry of Health declared the cholera outbreak on 03 March 2022 after the increase and spread of confirmed cases. The cholera outbreak, initially limited to the southern part of the country, has now spread to Malawi's northern and central regions. Meanwhile, the country continues to register new cholera cases in different parts of the country. As of 31 August 2022, the outbreak had claimed 67 lives with 1,736 cases being registered in 15 districts representing a case fatality rate of 3.85%1. So far, the affected districts include Machinga, Nsanje Chikwawa, Blantyre, Mulanje, Neno, Balaka, Lilongwe, Nkhatabay, Nkhotakota, Phalombe, Mangochi, Rumphi, Mzuzu, Balaka. It’s also been reported that the cases have started spreading to the neighbouring districts including Mzuzu and Rumphi. Recently, there has been an alarm of sudden increase of cholera cases reported particularly in Nkhatabay and Nkhotakota districts such that on 18 August 2022, the two districts registered 51 new cases with a total of 264 cases of which 25 were admitted. On 20 August 2022, eight people were reported to have died. Laboratory investigations from autopsy samples collected have confirmed that their deaths were as a result of contracting cholera.

This year’s outbreak is relatively unusual as the cases continue being registered in the dry season of the year and are spread sporadically in several districts across the country which makes the situation less predictable and more difficult to contain. The current outbreak fatality rate is at 3.85% which is higher than the WHO benchmark for cholera epidemics, of case fatality of less than 1%. The high case fatality rate might be attributed to long distances between health facilities and the affected communities which results in delayed access to rehydration treatment and lack of community awareness on how to support the affected people with Oral Rehydration Therapy (ORT). The Ministry of Health has activated its Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) both at National and districts levels where Incident Management Team (IMT) members meet following an increase in the number of cholera cases in the country. The National EOC which is hosted at the Ministry of Health-Public Health Institute of Malawi, is multi-sectoral and is being coordinated in collaboration with Ministry of Health departments, Ministry of Water and Sanitation, UNICEF, World Health Organization (WHO), Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS), and other implementing non-Governmental partners.