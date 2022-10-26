Malawi - Cholera outbreak (DG ECHO, UNICEF, MoH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 October 2022)

The cholera outbreak has spread over most of Malawi. 26 out of 28 districts have now confirmed cholera cases and 24 districts have reported active cases in the last 24 days. A total of 5,285 cases are reported at 23 October, including 163 deaths for a Case Fatality Rate of 3.1%.

The National Cholera Response Plan has a USD 14.3 million gap, including nearly USD 3 million for critical supplies and emergency interventions.

The Ministry of Health has requested to International Coordination Group on Vaccine Provision about 2.9 million additional Oral Cholera Vaccine to target hotspot districts.

Critical support is still required including notably the provision of critical supplies and other essential medicines, capacity building and training of health workers; urgent rehabilitation of water points in communities severely affected by the outbreak; cholera prevention and control as well as for Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) protocols in Cholera Treatment Units.