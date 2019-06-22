Malawi Cash Working Group-Rapid Market Assessment Summary Report, April 2019 (Nsanje, Chikwawa, Phalombe, Balaka and Zomba)

1.1 Shock Overview

On 8th March, the Government of Malawi declared a State of National Disaster following heavy rains and floods in the southern region (Department of Disaster Management Affairs and United Nations Office of the Resident Coordinator Situation Report 1). A total of 15 districts have been affected by the floods. Over 868,895people have been affected with 60 deaths and 577 injuries. Approximately 90,090 have been displaced and currently residing in one of the 173 temporary camps. These temporary camps have been established in schools and churches further affecting school going children preventing them from accessing classes and continuing their education. Heavy rains and floods have washed away homes, shelter, livestock and large swaths of agricultural land and crops.

The cash working group meeting held on 26th March 2019 resolved to mobilise a sub technical working group to lead on a rapid market assessment in the worse affected districts. Several organisations signed up into the sub-technical working group on the market assessment; including Concern Worldwide, CARE, WFP, ADRA, Christian Aid, Goal, United Purpose, CRS and Save the Children.

1.2 Methodology

The Rapid Market Assessment was commissioned by the Malawi Cash Working Group; to assess the functionality of markets in the floods affected areas, and provide recommendations to the CWG members on the most appropriate response options (for both emergency response and recovery interventions).

Data collection focused on 5 worse affected districts1 between 8th-12th April 2019.

The assessment followed a multi-sector 2approach, and used employed adapted Rapid Assessment for Markets (RAM) 3methodology for the assessment.

A market place approach was adopted, where all key market places in the floods affected areas were identified4 and visited by the assessment teams.

At each market place, interviews were done with traders 5and Key informants.