Malawi Cash and Market Working Group - Recommended Multipurpose Transfer Amount Basic Needs and Top up - Recovery stage of Cyclone Idai

Overview.

This guidance note provides recommendations for the amount to be programmed for Cash Based Transfer programs to be used in the recovery stage of Cyclone Idai.

This guidance note is designed in two parts;

• Basic needs transfer - the amount that is required to cover the basic needs that an average household will need and will not be able to cover with their own resources, on a recurrent basis.

• Top Up – the amount to cover the different types of recovery programs that will be used by different agencies in the recovery stage of the response.

It is recommended that top up transfers are not given without the basic needs transfer amount, which should be the baseline amount. This is because households will always prioritise basic needs, for example if a transfer is given only with the amount needed shelter items, not including the basic needs amount, then the household will spend a % of the transfer on basic needs.

Multipurpose transfers may include different top-up amounts, but should always include the amount for the basic needs transfer.