29 Jun 2019

Malawi appeals for assistance towards disaster recovery

Report
from Government of Malawi
Published on 28 Jun 2019 View Original

Malawi has appealed for resources towards the ongoing response needs, rehabilitation and reconstruction following the devastating damages and impacts of cyclone Idai-induced floods experienced in March this year.

Secretary and Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs, Wilson Moleni made the appeal at the just ended United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Humanitarian Affairs Segment meeting held from 24th to 26th June, 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The segment held a side event on ‘Cyclone Idai-the ongoing needs’ and featured panelists from Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, African Union, ECOSOC and UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA).

Moleni indicated that following the post disaster needs assessment (PDNA) the country needs US$370.5 million (about K270 billion) for reconstruction and recovery.

“I would like to take this opportunity to appeal for support from development partners to assist the Government of Malawi in its recovery efforts,” said Moleni.

The ECOSOC and UN OCHA commended the governments of Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe for the local commitments and efforts in timely assisting the affected population and committed to assist the three countries in reaching out to donors to mobilize the much-need support for recovery interventions.

