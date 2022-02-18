Malawi, Africa | Tropical Storm Ana - Emergency Appeal N°: MDRMW015 - Operational Strategy (24 January 2022 to 30 June 2023)

DESCRIPTION OF THE EVENT

Tropical Storm Ana struck Madagascar, Mozambique and Malawi with high winds and torrential rains, leaving at least 80 people dead across borders. The region has been repeatedly struck by severe storms and cyclones in recent years, taking lives, destroying homes, infrastructure and crops and displacing large numbers of people. In some cases, the communities have been struck again were still recovering from previous disasters, compounding the impact. According to the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, while the 2019 Cyclone Idai was a tropical cyclone, Ana is not a cyclone. Rather, it is a moderate tropical storm, yet Idai had rainfall amounts of 150 mm within 24 hours while Ana had 250 mm and above rainfall recorded within 24 hours.

Tropical Storm Ana lashed the Southern and Central Districts of Malawi from Monday 24 January, bringing strong winds and heavy rains. In a matter of hours communities were being washed out by significant floods. Some of the areas affected by Ana were already suffering from floods due to the ongoing rainy season.

As of 8 February, the Government of Malawi – Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), 46 people have been reported dead, 18 missing and 206 injured, 221,127 households affected (more than 945,728 people. Swollen rivers drowned livestock and submerged fields), destroying the livelihoods of rural families. It’s reported that at least 115,388 hectares of crops have been destroyed. Over 228 schools had their blocks destroyed rendering over 114,218 learners without learning facilities. However, access to some of the affected areas remains a big challenge as many of the roads are still in bad condition.

More than 190,429 people (32,935 households) have been displaced by the floods and are staying in 178 displacement sites. Households displaced are currently seeking refuge in designated camps, churches, schools and other public structures. The region around Mulanje in Southern Malawi was particularly affected.

Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) has joined the Government of Malawi in responding to the disaster situation. In particular, MRCS has and will be undertaking a number of interventions such as monitoring the situation, coordinating with stakeholders, dissemination of early warning messages and other anticipatory actions as advised by the DCCMS and other relevant sources of alerts, conducting needs assessments and prioritizing response options for the affected communities.