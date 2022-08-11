Malawi - Acute Food Insecurity (WFP, DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 August 2022)

The IPC Acute Food Insecurity analysis published on 8 August 2022 shows that an estimated 2.6 million people are facing acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3, Crisis). From October 2022 to March 2023, the situation is projected to deteriorate, increasing to 3.8 million people (7% increase). Compared to the past five years, this year has the highest number of acutely food insecure population.

Key factors are the various climatic shocks leading to below average crop production, economic decline including the effects of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine on fuel and commodity prices, the 25 percent devaluation of the Malawi Kwacha, high input prices leading to high costs of production and low purchasing power and the continued high food inflation.