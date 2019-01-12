Lilongwe flash floods affect 179 households

…Two people go missing, feared dead

…Minister pays a visit, says there is need to find lasting solution to flooding

A preliminary report indicates that a total of 179 households (approximately 984 people) have been affected by flash floods that occurred on Thursday, 10th January, 2019, in areas around Biwi, Mchesi, Kawale, Kaliyeka, 22, 24, and 36 in Lilongwe City.

Following the floods, two people have gone missing and are feared to be dead.

Meanwhile, Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi, says there is need to find lasting solutions to flooding which affects the areas, year in, year out.

“We will liaise with the communities so that together, we find a solution by moving to the uplands other than continuing to stay in flood-prone areas. Man-made problems have man-made solutions” said Dausi.

Dausi, who made a visit to some of the affected areas, then called on the communities to refrain from building houses along the river banks.

“We thank God that this (the flooding) happened during the day, the situation would have been worse if it flooded during the night,” said Dausi who presented relief items to some of the affected people.