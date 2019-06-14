14 Jun 2019

Lifting of restrictions on local livestock slaughters imposed due to foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreak in Chitipa and Mzimba districts

Report
from Government of Malawi
Published on 13 Jun 2019 View Original

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and water Development would like to inform the general public that it has with immediate effect lifted restrictions on local livestock slaughters which were imposed due to Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreaks in Chitipa and Mzimba districts.

This follows good progress made after successful monitoring of the disease control measures employed in these affected districts. The ongoing surveillance indicates that there are no more new cases detected in the outbreak areas following completion of vaccinations in all high risk areas of the two districts.

Therefore, in conformity with the regulations under the Control and Animal Diseases Act (Cap 66:02), and guidelines by the World Animal Health organisation, the Ministry is informing the general public that traders and the general public are at liberty to :-

• Resume local slaughters of all livestock (cattle, goats, sheep and pigs) in the affected districts with immediate effect.

For more information and clarification, please contact, Dr Patrick Chikungwa on 0888 371509 and Dr Gilson Njunga on 0995910460

Gray S.V.K Nyandule Phiri
SECRETARY FOR AGRICULTURE, IRRIGATION AND WATER DEVELOPMENT
13/06/2019

