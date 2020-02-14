Learning from Cyclone Idai to strengthen Climate Information and Early Warning Services in Malawi

Introduction

In early March 2019 the precursor of Cyclone Idai, Tropical Depression 11, brought torrential rains and wind to southern and central Malawi. From March 4 to March 8 widespread flooding washed out bridges and roads and destroyed numerous homes.

Winds tore off roofs allowing rain to enter and destroy mudbrick homes. Rising waters overwhelmed flood mitigation infrastructure, causing dams to collapse. Of the fifteen districts that experienced direct effects from the storm, Nsanje and Phalombe were the hardest-hit. The government of Malawi declared a state of disaster late on March 8.

On March 9 the storm moved back out over the Mozambique Channel where it rapidly intensified before making landfall a second time, as a named storm, on March 15. That storm, Cyclone Idai, caused massive damage in Mozambique and Zimbabwe and further damage in southern Malawi. In total, the disaster directly affected 975,000 people in Malawi and displaced or rendered homeless 125,382. 60 people were killed and 672 others injured.

This brief is based on a Zurich Flood Resilience Alliance (ZFRA) Post Event Review Capability (PERC) study analyzing the 2019 Cyclone Idai impacts in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. This brief presents a series of resilience lessons from Cyclone Idai based on key informant interviews and background research, and highlights opportunities for strengthening early warning and climate information services in Malawi. An electronic copy of this brief and other materials from the study are available at: https://www.i-s-e-t.org/ perc-cyclone-idai-2019. Additional information about the PERC can be found at www.floodresilience. net/perc and additional information about flood resilience at www. floodresilience.net