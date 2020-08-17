Important milestone towards the protection of survivors of sexual violence in Malawi

Further to this judgement, it is now important that national authorities ensure a prompt, effective and impartial investigation so that all persons suspected of crimes in this case are subjected to criminal processes.

The High Court’s judgement in favour of the 18 women and girls who reported incidents of rape and sexual assault by police officers in October 2019 in M’bwatalika and Mpingu, Lilongwe, is a step forward to address sexual crimes in Malawi. The Women Lawyers Association have played a pivotal role in bringing the case to the attention of the High Court and reinforcing the Constitutional right of survivors of sexual violence to access justice and effective remedies for the harm that they have suffered.

Further to this judgement, it is now important that national authorities ensure a prompt, effective and impartial investigation so that all persons suspected of crimes in this case are subjected to criminal processes. Moreover, the survivors should be provided necessary support and assistance.

The UN reiterates its commitment to continue supporting the Government and the people of Malawi to uphold human rights, in particular to work together to end violence against women and girls throughout the country. Violence against women is an obstacle to the achievement of equality, development and peace.

Mr. Benoit Thiry

UN Resident Coordinator (ad interim)

For more, contact: Bennet Phunyanya at bennet.phunyanya@one.un.org or 0884307026.

Currently, there are more than 20 Agencies and specialized organizations of the United Nations active in Malawi which, through their work, contribute to ensuring a better life for the people of Malawi.