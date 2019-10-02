IFPRI Monthly Maize Market Report: September 2019

The Monthly Maize Market Report was developed by researchers at IFPRI Malawi with the goal of providing clear and accurate information on the variation of daily maize prices in selected markets throughout Malawi. The reports are intended as a resource for those interested in maize markets in Malawi, namely producers, traders, consumers, or other agricultural stakeholders.

Hightlights

• The average retail maize price increased by 2 percent during September 2019 and was 81 percent higher than in September 2018.

• By the end of the month, retail prices in most markets were higher than the minimum farmgate price of MWK180/kg.

• ADMARC activities were reported in most markets monitored during the month of September.

• Maize prices in Malawi were lower than in most eastern and southern Africa markets during September.