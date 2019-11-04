IFPRI Monthly Maize Market Report: October 2019

The Monthly Maize Market Report was developed by researchers at IFPRI Malawi with the goal of providing clear and accurate information on the variation of daily maize prices in selected markets throughout Malawi. The reports are intended as a resource for those interested in maize markets in Malawi, namely producers, traders, consumers, or other agricultural stakeholders.

Highlights

• The average retail maize price increased by 2 percent during October 2019 and was 88 percent higher than in October 2018.

• Average retail prices remained highest in the South and lowest in the North during the month.

• ADMARC activities were reported in most markets monitored during the month of October.

• Maize prices in Malawi remain lower than in most eastern and southern Africa markets