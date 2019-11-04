04 Nov 2019

IFPRI Monthly Maize Market Report: October 2019

Report
from International Food Policy Research Institute
Published on 31 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (373.79 KB)

The Monthly Maize Market Report was developed by researchers at IFPRI Malawi with the goal of providing clear and accurate information on the variation of daily maize prices in selected markets throughout Malawi. The reports are intended as a resource for those interested in maize markets in Malawi, namely producers, traders, consumers, or other agricultural stakeholders.

Highlights

• The average retail maize price increased by 2 percent during October 2019 and was 88 percent higher than in October 2018.

• Average retail prices remained highest in the South and lowest in the North during the month.

• ADMARC activities were reported in most markets monitored during the month of October.

• Maize prices in Malawi remain lower than in most eastern and southern Africa markets

International Food Policy Research Institute:
Copyright © International Food Policy Research Institute

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.