IFPRI Monthly Maize Market Report: May 2019

The Monthly Maize Market Report was developed by researchers at IFPRI Malawi with the goal of providing clear and accurate information on the variation of daily maize prices in selected markets throughout Malawi.

The reports are intended as a resource for those interested in maize markets in Malawi, namely producers, traders, consumers, or other agricultural stakeholders.

Highlights

• The average retail maize price increased by 3 percent during May 2019 to MWK163/kg.

• The average retail maize price of MWK163/kg was 9 percent higher than the minimum farmgate price of MWK150/kg announced by MoAIWD in mid-April 2019, and MWK65/kg higher than in May 2018.

• The average retail price of old maize was MWK33/kg higher than the average price of new maize.

• Maize prices in Malawi during May were lower than in most eastern and southern Africa markets.