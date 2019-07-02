IFPRI Monthly Maize Market Report: June 2019
The Monthly Maize Market Report was developed by researchers at IFPRI Malawi with the goal of providing clear and accurate information on the variation of daily maize prices in selected markets throughout Malawi. The reports are intended as a resource for those interested in maize markets in Malawi, namely producers, traders, consumers, or other agricultural stakeholders.
Highlights
- Ten additional markets are now monitored by IFPRI from this month onwards.
- The average retail maize price increased by 2 percent during June 2019 to MWK165/kg.
- Retail prices in all markets were higher than the minimum farmgate price of MWK150/kg announced by MoAIWD in mid-April 2019, except for three markets in the North.
- Maize prices in Malawi during June were lower than in most eastern and southern Africa markets