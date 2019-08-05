05 Aug 2019

IFPRI Monthly Maize Market Report: July 2019

from International Food Policy Research Institute
Published on 31 Jul 2019
The Monthly Maize Market Report was developed by researchers at IFPRI Malawi with the goal of providing clear and accurate information on the variation of daily maize prices in selected markets throughout Malawi.
The reports are intended as a resource for those interested in maize markets in Malawi, namely producers, traders, consumers, or other agricultural stakeholders.

Highlights

• The average retail maize price increased by 22 percent during July 2019.

• By the end of the month, retail prices in all markets were higher than the minimum farmgate price of MWK150/kg.

• The average nominal prices in July 2019 were higher than average nominal prices in 2018 and 2017.

• Maize prices in Lunzu, near Blantyre, were higher than many other markets in eastern and southern Africa markets during July.

