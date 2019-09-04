04 Sep 2019

IFPRI Monthly Maize Market Report: August 2019

from International Food Policy Research Institute
Published on 31 Aug 2019
The Monthly Maize Market Report was developed by researchers at IFPRI Malawi with the goal of providing clear and accurate information on the variation of daily maize prices in selected markets throughout Malawi. The reports are intended as a resource for those interested in maize markets in Malawi, namely producers, traders, consumers, or other agricultural stakeholders.

Highlights

  • After rising 22 percent in July, the average retail maize price increased by 2 percent during August 2019.

  • By the end of the month retail prices were higher in most markets than the revised minimum farmgate price of MWK180/kg.

  • The average nominal prices in August 2019 remained higher than in August 2018 and 2017.

  • Maize prices in Malawi were lower than in most eastern and southern Africa markets during August.

International Food Policy Research Institute:
Copyright © International Food Policy Research Institute

