02 May 2019

IFPRI Monthly Maize Market Report: April 2019

Report
from International Food Policy Research Institute
Published on 30 Apr 2019
preview
Download PDF (329.64 KB)

The Monthly Maize Market Report was developed by researchers at IFPRI Malawi with the goal of providing clear and accurate information on the variation of daily maize prices in selected markets throughout Malawi. The reports are intended as a resource for those interested in maize markets in Malawi, namely producers, traders, consumers, or other agricultural stakeholders.

Highlights

• The average retail maize price decreased by 13 percent during April 2019 to MWK169/kg.

• The average retail maize price of MWK169 was 13 percent higher than the minimum farmgate price of MWK150/kg announced by MoAIWD in mid-April 2019, and MWK 62 higher than in April 2018.

• ADMARC sold maize in 14 of 16 markets monitored.

• Maize prices in Malawi during April were lower than in most eastern and southern Africa markets.

International Food Policy Research Institute:
Copyright © International Food Policy Research Institute

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.