IFPRI Monthly Maize Market Report: April 2019

The Monthly Maize Market Report was developed by researchers at IFPRI Malawi with the goal of providing clear and accurate information on the variation of daily maize prices in selected markets throughout Malawi. The reports are intended as a resource for those interested in maize markets in Malawi, namely producers, traders, consumers, or other agricultural stakeholders.

Highlights

• The average retail maize price decreased by 13 percent during April 2019 to MWK169/kg.

• The average retail maize price of MWK169 was 13 percent higher than the minimum farmgate price of MWK150/kg announced by MoAIWD in mid-April 2019, and MWK 62 higher than in April 2018.

• ADMARC sold maize in 14 of 16 markets monitored.

• Maize prices in Malawi during April were lower than in most eastern and southern Africa markets.