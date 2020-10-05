IFPRI Malawi Monthly Maize Market Report: September 2020

The Monthly Maize Market Report was developed by researchers at IFPRI Malawi with the goal of providing clear and accurate information on the variation of daily maize prices in selected markets throughout Malawi. The reports are intended as a resource for those interested in maize markets in Malawi, namely producers, traders, consumers, or other agricultural stakeholders.

Highlights

• Retail maize prices increased by 6 percent during September 2020.

• Prices in the South rose more than in the Centre and North.

• ADMARC sales were reported in 13 of the 26 markets monitored.

• Retail maize prices in Malawi were lower than in most eastern African markets.

Prices increased by 6 percent

During the month of September, prices rose by 6 percent. The average retail price was MWK 180/kg. This price is 20 percent lower than in September 2019 but 25 percent higher than in September 2018.

Since the beginning of September, prices roses in 18 markets and stayed constant in 8 markets (Table 1).

The largest price increases were recorded in Mwanza (21 percent) and Mpondabwino (17 percent). No price decreases were recorded in any of the markets monitored during September.