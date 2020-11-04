IFPRI Malawi Monthly Maize Market Report: October 2020

The Monthly Maize Market Report was developed by researchers at IFPRI Malawi with the goal of providing clear and accurate information on the variation of daily maize prices in selected markets throughout Malawi. The reports are intended as a resource for those interested in maize markets in Malawi, namely producers, traders, consumers, or other agricultural stakeholders.

Highlights

• Retail maize prices increased by 6 percent during October 2020.

• Prices in the South rose more than in the Centre and North.

• ADMARC sales were reported in 8 of the 26 markets monitored by IFPRI.

• Retail maize prices in Malawi were lower than in most eastern African markets.