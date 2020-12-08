IFPRI Malawi Monthly Maize Market Report: November 2020

The Monthly Maize Market Report was developed by researchers at IFPRI Malawi with the goal of providing clear and accurate information on the variation of daily maize prices in selected markets throughout Malawi. The reports are intended as a resource for those interested in maize markets in Malawi, namely producers, traders, consumers, or other agricultural stakeholders.

Highlights

• Retail maize prices fell by 3 percent during November 2020.

• Prices in the South remained higher than in the Centre and North.

• ADMARC sales were reported in 8 of the 26 markets monitored by IFPRI.

• Retail maize prices in Malawi were lower than in most eastern African markets.

Prices decreased by 3 percent

During the month of November, retail maize prices decreased by 3 percent. The average retail price was MWK 196/kg. This price is about 2 percent higher than in October and 23 percent lower than during the same time last year.

Prices rose in 3 markets, remained constant in 10 markets, and fell in 13 markets. The largest price increase was recorded in Mzuzu market (6 percent) followed by Chiringa (5 percent) and Karonga (2 percent) markets. The largest price decline was recorded in Lunzu market (17 percent) followed by Salima (12 percent) and Chimbiya (9 percent) markets.