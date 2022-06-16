IFPRI Malawi Monthly Maize Market Report: May 2022

The Monthly Maize Market Report was developed by researchers at IFPRI Malawi with the goal of providing clear and accurate information on the variation of maize prices in selected markets throughout Malawi. The reports are intended as a resource for those interested in maize markets in Malawi, namely producers, traders, consumers, or other agricultural stakeholders.

Highlights

• Contrary to typical patterns, retail prices of maize increased by 12 percent in May 2022.

• No ADMARC purchases were reported in any of the markets monitored by IFPRI.

• ADMARC sales were reported in 2 out of the 26 markets monitored by IFPRI.

• Retail prices in Malawi were lower than in selected regional markets in eastern Africa and on SAFEX.