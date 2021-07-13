IFPRI Malawi Monthly Maize Market Report: May 2021

The Monthly Maize Market Report was developed by researchers at IFPRI Malawi to provide clear and accurate information on the variation of maize prices in selected markets throughout Malawi. The reports are intended as a resource for those interested in maize markets in Malawi, namely producers, traders, consumers, or other agricultural stakeholders.

Highlights

• Retail maize prices increased by 2 percent in May 2021.

• No ADMARC purchases were reported in the markets monitored by IFPRI.

• Fewer than 10 percent of farmers who sold maize in May received a price equal to or greater than the MFG price.

• Retail prices in Malawi remain lower than in selected markets in eastern Africa and on SAFEX.

Prices Increased by 2 percent in May

Only few traders reported trading ‘old’ maize (harvested in 2020) by the end of April 2021. All prices in this report are therefore for the ‘new’ maize harvested in 2021.

Retail prices for ‘new’ maize that hasrecently been harvested increased on average by 2 percent during May 2021.

However, prices in Mzimba, Salima, Chimbiya and Ngabu decreased by 0.4 to 9 percent, and prices were constant in Chitipa Rumphi, Mchinji, Mpondabwino, Lunzu, Mwanza, Mulanje, Luchenza and Nsanje.

The monthly average retail maize price for May 2021 was MWK 127/kg. This is about 5 percent lower than last month, 26 percent lower than in May 2020, and 15 percent lower than the government-mandated minimum farmgate (MFG) price.

Prices are Higher in the South

Retail maize prices remained highest in the South and lowest in the North (Figure 1), as is the usual pattern.

Prices in all regions remained relatively stable until the end of the month.

Towards the end of the month, prices in the center were mostly higher than in the North by MWK 6/kg and MWK 12/kg lower than in the South.