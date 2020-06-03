Malawi
IFPRI Malawi Monthly Maize Market Report: May 2020
Attachments
The Monthly Maize Market Report was developed by researchers at IFPRI Malawi with the goal of providing clear and accurate information on the variation of daily maize prices in selected markets throughout Malawi. The reports are intended as a resource for those interested in maize markets in Malawi, namely producers, traders, consumers, or other agricultural stakeholders.
Highlights
Retail maize prices increased by 1 percent during May 2020.
Prices in southern Malawi were higher than in central and northern Malawi.
ADMARC purchases were reported in 13 of the 26 markets monitored, and ADMARC sales in 15 markets.
Retail maize prices in Malawi were lower than in most eastern African markets.
- International Food Policy Research Institute
- Copyright © International Food Policy Research Institute