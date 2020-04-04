Malawi
IFPRI Malawi Monthly Maize Market Report: March 2020
The Monthly Maize Market Report was developed by researchers at IFPRI Malawi with the goal of providing clear and accurate information on the variation of daily maize prices in selected markets throughout Malawi. The reports are intended as a resource for those interested in maize markets in Malawi, namely producers, traders, consumers, or other agricultural stakeholders.
Highlights
Retail maize prices decreased by 35 percent during March 2020.
Average retail maize price was 79 percent higher than in March 2019.
ADMARC sales were reported in 15 of the 26 markets monitored.
The price of old maize (from previous season) was MWK87/kg higher than of new maize.
Maize prices in northern Malawi were higher than in most eastern and southern African markets.
