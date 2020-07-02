IFPRI Malawi Monthly Maize Market Report: June 2020

The Monthly Maize Market Report was developed by researchers at IFPRI Malawi with the goal of providing clear and accurate information on the variation of daily maize prices in selected markets throughout Malawi. The reports are intended as a resource for those interested in maize markets in Malawi, namely producers, traders, consumers, or other agricultural stakeholders.

Highlights

• Retail maize prices fell marginally by 0.4 percent in the second week of June and remained stable afterwards.

• Prices in the South were higher than in the Centre and North.

• ADMARC purchases and sales were reported in 15 of the 26 markets monitored.

• Retail maize prices in Malawi were lower than in most eastern and southern African markets