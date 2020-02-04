IFPRI Malawi Monthly Maize Market Report: January 2020
The Monthly Maize Market Report was developed by researchers at IFPRI Malawi with the goal of providing clear and accurate information on the variation of daily maize prices in selected markets throughout Malawi. The reports are intended as a resource for those interested in maize markets in Malawi, namely producers, traders, consumers, or other agricultural stakeholders.
Highlights
Average retail maize prices rose by 5 percent in January and are 98 percent higher than in January 2019.
By end of January, maize prices were at or above MWK 300/kg in 19 of the 26 markets IFPRI Malawi monitors.
Average retail prices remain highest in the South and lowest in the North.
ADMARC sales at a subsidized price of MWK 150/kg were reported in 17 of the 26 markets on some days.
Maize prices in Lunzu are now higher than in most east African capitals, while prices in Mitundu are higher than in Harare, Kampala, Lusaka, and Nairobi.