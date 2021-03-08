IFPRI Malawi Monthly Maize Market Report: February 2021

The Monthly Maize Market Report was developed by researchers at IFPRI Malawi with the goal of providing clear and accurate information on the variation of maize prices in selected markets throughout Malawi. The reports are intended as a resource for those interested in maize markets in Malawi, namely producers, traders, consumers, or other agricultural stakeholders.

Highlights

• Retail maize prices declined by 7 percent during February 2021.

• Prices in the South remained higher than in the Centre and North.

• ADMARC sales were reported in all the 26 markets monitored by IFPRI.

• Retail maize prices in Malawi were lower than in most eastern southern Africa markets.

Prices decreased by 7 percent Retail maize prices fell by 7 percent during the month of February. This is an atypical price trend given that Malawi is now at the peak of the lean season. The largest price decline was recorded in Chitipa market (22 percent), followed by Bangula in Nsanje (19 percent), and Mwanza (16 percent). Mulanje is the only market that recorded a price increase of 5 percent. Prices remained constant in 3 markets namely Mzuzu, Mangochi and Chiringa.

During the month, the average retail maize price was MWK 185/kg. This is about 10 percent lower than the average retail price last month and 45 percent lower than in February 2020