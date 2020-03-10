Malawi
IFPRI Malawi Monthly Maize Market Report: February 2020
The Monthly Maize Market Report was developed by researchers at IFPRI Malawi with the goal of providing clear and accurate information on the variation of daily maize prices in selected markets throughout Malawi. The reports are intended as a resource for those interested in maize markets in Malawi, namely producers, traders, consumers, or other agricultural stakeholders.
Highlights
Retail maize prices increased by 6 percent in February and are now 97 percent higher than in February 2019.
By the end of February, maize prices were above MWK300/kg in 24 of the 26 markets monitored.
The price of old maize was MWK55/kg higher than the price of new maize.
ADMARC sales at MWK150/kg were reported in 15 of the 26 markets monitored.
Maize prices in Malawi were higher than in most eastern and southern African markets.
