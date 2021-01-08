IFPRI Malawi Monthly Maize Market Report: December 2020

The Monthly Maize Market Report was developed by researchers at IFPRI Malawi with the goal of providing clear and accurate information on the variation of daily maize prices in selected markets throughout Malawi. The reports are intended as a resource for those interested in maize markets in Malawi, namely producers, traders, consumers, or other agricultural stakeholders.

Highlights

• Retail maize prices increased by 6 percent during December 2020.

• Prices in the South remained higher than in the Centre and North.

• No ADMARC purchases or sales were reported in any of the 26 markets monitored by IFPRI.

• Retail maize prices in Malawi were higher than in most southern African markets.

Prices increased by 6 percent

During the month of December, retail maize prices increased by 6 percent.

The average retail price was MWK 199/kg. This price is about 2 percent higher than last month’s price and 28 percent lower than in December 2019.

Prices rose in 16 markets and remained constant in 10 markets. The largest price increases were recorded in northern markets: Chitipa (33 percent), Karonga (31 percent), and Rumphi (23 percent). Most markets in the central and southern regions of Malawi remained stable throughout the month.

By the end of December, 19 out of 26 markets monitored reported prices equal or above MWK 200/kg.

Prices are higher in the South

Retail maize prices remained highest in the South and lowest in the North (Figure 1), as is the usual pattern. Prices in the South and Centre remained stable throughout the month of December, with a slight increase towards the end of the month. During the second week of the month, there was a sharp increase in prices in northern markets, with prices rising to the level of central region markets. The average price in the Centre was MWK 14/kg higher than in the North and MWK 30/kg lower than in the South.