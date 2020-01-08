08 Jan 2020

IFPRI Malawi Monthly Maize Market Report: December 2019

from International Food Policy Research Institute
Published on 31 Dec 2019
The Monthly Maize Market Report was developed by researchers at IFPRI Malawi with the goal of providing clear and accurate information on the variation of daily maize prices in selected markets throughout Malawi.
The reports are intended as a resource for those interested in maize markets in Malawi, namely producers, traders, consumers, or other agricultural stakeholders.

Highlights

  • Retail maize prices rose by 5 percent during December; this is 190 percent higher than December 2018.

  • By the end of December, maize prices were at or above MWK300/kg in 14 of the 26 markets monitored.

  • Average retail prices remained highest in the South and lowest in the North.

  • ADMARC sales were reported in just over half the markets IFPRI monitors during December.

  • Maize prices in Malawi remain lower than in most eastern and southern Africa markets.

