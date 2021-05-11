IFPRI Malawi Monthly Maize Market Report: April 2021

The Monthly Maize Market Report was developed by researchers at IFPRI Malawi with the goal of providing clear and accurate information on the variation of maize prices in selected markets throughout Malawi. The reports are intended as a resource for those interested in maize markets in Malawi, namely producers, traders, consumers, or other agricultural stakeholders.

Highlights

• Retail maize prices decreased by 4.7 percent in April 2021.

• Retail prices for new maize were lower than the minimum farmgate price for maize.

• Prices of old maize (from previous season) was MWK 41/kg higher than of new maize.

• Retail prices in Malawi remain lower than in selected markets in eastern Africa.

Prices decreased in April

Retail maize prices for ‘old’ maize, harvested in the 2019/20 season decreased by 4.7 percent during the month of April. ‘New’ maize that has recently been harvested, continues to be sold at a discount to old maize (see next page). By the end of the month, retail maize prices for old maize declined in 13 markets and remained stable in 13 markets. The largest decline was recorded in Mitundu (21 percent).

The monthly average retail maize price for April 2021 was MWK 171/kg. This is about 6 percent lower than last month and the same as in April 2020.

Prices are higher in the South

Retail maize prices remained highest in the South and lowest in the North (Figure 1), as is the usual pattern.

Prices in all regions remained relatively stable during the first two weeks of the month before dropping sharply thereafter.

Towards the end of the month, prices in the center remained higher than in the North by MWK 13/kg and MWK 14/kg lower than in the South.