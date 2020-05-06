IFPRI Malawi Monthly Maize Market Report: April 2020

The Monthly Maize Market Report was developed by researchers at IFPRI Malawi with the goal of providing clear and accurate information on the variation of daily maize prices in selected markets throughout Malawi. The reports are intended as a resource for those interested in maize markets in Malawi, namely producers, traders, consumers, or other agricultural stakeholders.

Highlights

• Retail maize prices decreased by 10 percent during April 2020.

• Prices in northern Malawi were slightly higher than prices in central and southern Malawi.

• ADMARC purchases were reported in 8 of the 26 markets monitored, and ADMARC sales in 18 markets.

• The price of old maize (from previous season) was MWK74/kg higher than the price of new maize.

• Maize prices in Malawi were lower than in most eastern and African markets.