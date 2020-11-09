Iceland supports Malawi to deliver emergency relief

Lilongwe – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), in collaboration with the Government of Malawi and the Logistics Cluster, today welcomes a contribution of USD 195,000 (ISK 27,000,000) from the Government of Iceland towards humanitarian logistics services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in Malawi.

The contribution will help increase the number of COVID-19 health facilities at borders and within districts, transport and preposition relief items; and build the capacity of government officers in disaster risk reduction to better respond to disasters and emergencies.

“I thank Iceland for this timely contribution. It will smoothen delivery of life-saving assistance to people in times of need especially in responding to COVID-19 pandemic,” said Marco Cavalcante, WFP Malawi Acting Country Director. “When a country is well-prepared, exposure to emergencies cannot escalate to catastrophic disasters and the impact of emergencies is lessened.

“The Government of Iceland is delighted to join hands with the Government of Malawi and WFP to respond to the needs of the people of Malawi amid the coronavirus pandemic,” said Inga Dóra Pétursdóttir, Head of Mission of the Embassy of Iceland in Malawi.

The Government of Malawi, WFP and the Logistics Cluster are working together to ensure the timely and uninterrupted supply of life-saving relief items and logistics services in an effective manner. Together, they are facilitating the ongoing COVID-19 emergency response, to respond to the pandemic whilst providing crucial logistical support in key hotspots such as border posts, international airports and health facilities.

The Logistics Cluster is a group of organizations and stakeholders that provides coordination and information management to support operational decision-making and improve the predictability, timeliness and efficiency of the humanitarian emergency response.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. We are the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change. Our efforts focus on responding to emergencies while strengthening the Government's social protection system; preventing chronic malnutrition; providing locally produced school meals; and building resilience of rural communities to be more self-reliant and equipped to face climatic shocks.

About the Iceland-Malawi Cooperation

Iceland and Malawi started bilateral relations in 1989. The collaboration between Iceland and Malawi has focused on development cooperation in the district of Mangochi. Current programme support aims to strengthen the delivery of basic services in the district through providing the Mangochi District Council with support in the provision and use of basic services, maternal health and family planning, primary education, water and sanitation, and community development. The Embassy in Lilongwe was formally opened in 2004.