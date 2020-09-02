Guidance on Home-Based Management of Persons with Asymptomatic and Mild COVID-19

1.0 Introduction

The majority of the suspected or confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients present mild signs and symptoms which can be managed at home. Therefore, patients, suspected individuals and household members should understand and access the basic for management services of COVID-19 infection at community level in particular home. Also, people should ensure that prevention and control interventions are continuously implemented and adhered to such as personal hygiene, basic Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures when caring for the patients in order to avoid the spread of the infection among household members is properly done.